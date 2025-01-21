South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday denied ordering the military to "drag out" lawmakers from the country's parliament to prevent them from voting down his declaration of martial law.



Yoon was asked by a judge at the country's Constitutional Court whether he had instructed top commanders "to drag out the lawmakers gathered in the National Assembly to lift the martial law."



Yoon answered "no," according to a pool report of the court proceedings.



AFP