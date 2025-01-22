US govt workers in diversity jobs to be put on leave: White House spokeswoman says

U.S. federal employees working in diversity offices must be put on paid leave by Wednesday evening as the new administration of Donald Trump has ordered the programs to be shut, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on X.



"Send a notification to all employees of DEIA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility) offices that they are being placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately as the agency takes steps to close/end all DEIA initiatives, offices and program," said a U.S. Office of Personnel Management memo posted on X, which directed all department and agency heads to send workers notice by 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, and was confirmed by Leavitt.



AFP