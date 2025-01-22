News
EU needs new defense agreement with 'key partner' UK: Kallas says
World News
2025-01-22 | 03:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU needs new defense agreement with 'key partner' UK: Kallas says
The EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas on Wednesday called for a new defense agreement linking the bloc with former member Britain -- as a "key partner" in facing the threat from Russia.
"We need a mutually beneficial relationship on security and defense," Kallas told a conference in Brussels. "A new agreement on this is a logical next step."
AFP
World News
EU
Kaja Kallas
Britain
Russia
Next
Panama Canal was 'not a gift' from US, president says
US govt workers in diversity jobs to be put on leave: White House spokeswoman says
Previous
