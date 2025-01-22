IS claims Chinese mine worker killing in Afghanistan

IS claims Chinese mine worker killing in Afghanistan

The Islamic State group on Wednesday claimed responsibility for the killing of a Chinese mine worker in northern Afghanistan, jihadist monitor SITE said.

"The IS issued a communique... reporting that fighters fired at a vehicle carrying a 'communist Chinese' in Takhar, a province in which the group was last active in 2022," the monitor said.

AFP

