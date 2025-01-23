South Korean investigators recommend Yoon be charged with insurrection, abuse of power

South Korean investigators recommended Thursday that impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol be charged with insurrection and abuse of power as they handed the results of their probe into his ill-fated declaration of martial law to prosecutors.



The official charges against Yoon were "leading an insurrection and abuse of power," the Corruption Investigation Office said after a 51-day probe into the December 3 attempt by Yoon, the first sitting South Korean head of state to be arrested, to suspend the civilian rule.



