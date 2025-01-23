Trump nominates former CKE Restaurants CEO Puzder as US ambassador to EU

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is nominating Andrew Puzder, a former CEO of CKE Restaurants, as his choice for U.S. ambassador to the European Union, a day after the new U.S. leader vowed to hit the EU with tariffs.



Puzder was nominated to be labor secretary during Trump's first administration but withdrew amid concerns he could not garner enough Senate votes to be confirmed.



Trump says the EU and other countries had troubling trade surpluses with the United States.



Reuters