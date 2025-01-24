News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
ICC should prosecute United States and Israel: Taliban minister
World News
24-01-2025 | 05:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
ICC should prosecute United States and Israel: Taliban minister
International Criminal Court (ICC) should prosecute America and Israel, not the Taliban, said Afghanistan's deputy interior minister, Mohammad Nabi Omari.
"If these were fair and true courts, they should have brought America to the court, because it is America that has caused wars," he said at an event in Khost city attended by an AFP journalist, adding that Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should also be brought before the court.
AFP
World News
ICC
Prosecute
United States
Israel
Taliban
Minister
Next
Trump to visit North Carolina and Los Angeles in disaster tour
Over 400,000 displaced this year in eastern DRC violence: UN
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-23
ICC prosecutor seeks arrest of Taliban leaders over persecution of women
World News
2025-01-23
ICC prosecutor seeks arrest of Taliban leaders over persecution of women
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-22
Economy Minister says Israel seeks peace in Gaza but hesitates on funding reconstruction
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-22
Economy Minister says Israel seeks peace in Gaza but hesitates on funding reconstruction
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-21
Israeli minister says he welcomes Trump's reversal of US sanctions on settlers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-21
Israeli minister says he welcomes Trump's reversal of US sanctions on settlers
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-20
Israeli Finance Minister says 'eliminating Hamas takes priority over hostage retrieval'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-20
Israeli Finance Minister says 'eliminating Hamas takes priority over hostage retrieval'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:59
French FM urges creation of international force in Gaza during second phase of ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:59
French FM urges creation of international force in Gaza during second phase of ceasefire
0
World News
08:28
South Korean court rejects request to extend Yoon's detention
World News
08:28
South Korean court rejects request to extend Yoon's detention
0
World News
08:26
Some 450,000 Russians signed contracts to serve in army in 2024: Medvedev
World News
08:26
Some 450,000 Russians signed contracts to serve in army in 2024: Medvedev
0
World News
08:14
UN says Congo's M23 conflict could spark regional war
World News
08:14
UN says Congo's M23 conflict could spark regional war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:48
ISF warns against fraudulent job offers via SMS and WhatsApp
Lebanon News
07:48
ISF warns against fraudulent job offers via SMS and WhatsApp
0
Middle East News
09:13
Syrian and Saudi FMs stress need for lifting sanctions and supporting Syria's economic revival
Middle East News
09:13
Syrian and Saudi FMs stress need for lifting sanctions and supporting Syria's economic revival
0
Lebanon News
07:32
Israel's leadership orders army to hold positions in south Lebanon's eastern sector beyond ceasefire period - The details
Lebanon News
07:32
Israel's leadership orders army to hold positions in south Lebanon's eastern sector beyond ceasefire period - The details
0
World News
2025-01-17
Trump says TikTok decision is up to him, offers no details
World News
2025-01-17
Trump says TikTok decision is up to him, offers no details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Critical decision ahead: Israel seeks US approval to extend South Lebanon withdrawal
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Critical decision ahead: Israel seeks US approval to extend South Lebanon withdrawal
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Slow and steady progress: Political negotiations drag on as Lebanon seeks new government
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Slow and steady progress: Political negotiations drag on as Lebanon seeks new government
3
Lebanon News
03:16
Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims
Lebanon News
03:16
Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Oil exploration file: TotalEnergies' return to Lebanon dependent on security and reform efforts
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Oil exploration file: TotalEnergies' return to Lebanon dependent on security and reform efforts
5
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli cabinet avoids vote on southern Lebanon troop withdrawal: Report
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli cabinet avoids vote on southern Lebanon troop withdrawal: Report
6
Lebanon News
04:45
Energy Minister Walid Fayad tells LBCI: Lebanon to receive 12 hours of electricity daily starting in March
Lebanon News
04:45
Energy Minister Walid Fayad tells LBCI: Lebanon to receive 12 hours of electricity daily starting in March
7
Lebanon News
13:00
PM-designate Nawaf Salam confirms to Saudi FM his determination to implement reforms in Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:00
PM-designate Nawaf Salam confirms to Saudi FM his determination to implement reforms in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
04:57
Israeli military stays on high alert in Lebanon, cabinet undecided on withdrawal: LBCI reporter
Lebanon News
04:57
Israeli military stays on high alert in Lebanon, cabinet undecided on withdrawal: LBCI reporter
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More