Some 450,000 Russians signed contracts to serve in army in 2024: Medvedev

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said on Friday that about 450,000 people had signed contracts to serve in the Russian army in 2024 and that the aim was to attract a similar number of people in 2025.



Medvedev said in the same post on his official social media account that more than 40,000 people had also joined volunteer brigades and gone off to fight in Ukraine in 2024.





Reuters