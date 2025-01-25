News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US to work toward release of 'all remaining hostages' in Gaza
World News
25-01-2025 | 11:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US to work toward release of 'all remaining hostages' in Gaza
The United States will continue working toward "the release of all remaining hostages" in Gaza, the White House said Saturday, hailing the freeing of four Israeli hostages as part of a ceasefire deal.
"The United States will continue with its great partner Israel to push for the release of all remaining hostages and the pursuit of peace throughout the region," the White House said in a statement.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Hostages
Gaza
White House
Israel
Ceasefire
Next
US issues freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review: Reuters
Sudan army says breaks siege on Khartoum headquarters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-12
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas for hostages, Gaza ceasefire: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-12
Israel proposes updated deal to Hamas for hostages, Gaza ceasefire: Axios
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:30
Israel's army says concerned for 'fate' of last child hostages in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:30
Israel's army says concerned for 'fate' of last child hostages in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:09
Four freed hostages cross from Gaza into Israel: Military says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:09
Four freed hostages cross from Gaza into Israel: Military says
0
Middle East News
2025-01-23
US top diplomat Rubio discusses Iran, Gaza hostages with Israeli PM Netanyahu
Middle East News
2025-01-23
US top diplomat Rubio discusses Iran, Gaza hostages with Israeli PM Netanyahu
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:25
Ukraine's Zelensky says allies should work on 'format' for any talks with Russia
World News
08:25
Ukraine's Zelensky says allies should work on 'format' for any talks with Russia
0
World News
05:24
US issues freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review: Reuters
World News
05:24
US issues freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review: Reuters
0
World News
2025-01-24
Sudan army says breaks siege on Khartoum headquarters
World News
2025-01-24
Sudan army says breaks siege on Khartoum headquarters
0
World News
2025-01-24
Zelenskyy says Putin trying to 'manipulate' Trump
World News
2025-01-24
Zelenskyy says Putin trying to 'manipulate' Trump
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:45
Lebanese army stresses adherence to directives, vows readiness for full deployment in border zones
Lebanon News
05:45
Lebanese army stresses adherence to directives, vows readiness for full deployment in border zones
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Lebanese Health Ministry allocates emergency funding to expand services at Deir Al-Ahmar Hospital
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Lebanese Health Ministry allocates emergency funding to expand services at Deir Al-Ahmar Hospital
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-31
LBCI sources: UAE sends the Lebanese embassy in Abu Dhabi formal request for extradition of Al-Qaradawi
Lebanon News
2024-12-31
LBCI sources: UAE sends the Lebanese embassy in Abu Dhabi formal request for extradition of Al-Qaradawi
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-20
Gaza Health Ministry says 47,035 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-20
Gaza Health Ministry says 47,035 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:18
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:18
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:47
France's Macron informs President Joseph Aoun of ongoing efforts to maintain ceasefire agreement
Lebanon News
07:47
France's Macron informs President Joseph Aoun of ongoing efforts to maintain ceasefire agreement
2
Lebanon News
05:45
Lebanese army stresses adherence to directives, vows readiness for full deployment in border zones
Lebanon News
05:45
Lebanese army stresses adherence to directives, vows readiness for full deployment in border zones
3
Lebanon News
11:02
Lebanese army deploys in southern towns after Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
11:02
Lebanese army deploys in southern towns after Israeli withdrawal
4
Lebanon News
10:07
Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee says Israel's military is still deployed in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:07
Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee says Israel's military is still deployed in south Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
07:17
Lebanese army secures former Palestinian militant sites in Tripoli, Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:17
Lebanese army secures former Palestinian militant sites in Tripoli, Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
06:18
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:18
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details
8
Middle East News
07:05
Syrian authorities deny rumors of troop withdrawal and Maher al-Assad’s return to coastal regions
Middle East News
07:05
Syrian authorities deny rumors of troop withdrawal and Maher al-Assad’s return to coastal regions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More