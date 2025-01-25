US to work toward release of 'all remaining hostages' in Gaza

25-01-2025 | 11:45
US to work toward release of 'all remaining hostages' in Gaza

The United States will continue working toward "the release of all remaining hostages" in Gaza, the White House said Saturday, hailing the freeing of four Israeli hostages as part of a ceasefire deal.

"The United States will continue with its great partner Israel to push for the release of all remaining hostages and the pursuit of peace throughout the region," the White House said in a statement.

AFP
 

