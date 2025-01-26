Congo authorities block access to Goma airport as rebels advance

Congo authorities block access to Goma airport as rebels advance
Congo authorities block access to Goma airport as rebels advance

Congolese authorities have blocked access to the airport in Goma, a provincial capital in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and cancelled flights as Rwandan-backed rebels advance on the city, three officials told Reuters on Sunday.

The airport had not officially been closed, the sources said, but passengers who were already on site were being urged to return home, while the United Nations on Sunday told staff not to go to the airport and to shelter in place.

Rebels said in a statement on Sunday that the airspace over Goma is now closed.

The three-year insurgency by the rebel group M23 has intensified in January with the rebels seizing control of more of the central African country's territory than ever before, and the U.N. warning the violence could spill into a wider regional war.

The U.N. Security Council will meet on Sunday to discuss the crisis -- a day earlier than planned -- according to diplomats.

Malawi and Uruguay said four of their troops, who were members of the U.N. peacekeeping mission MONUSCO, were killed in clashes, bringing the death toll among U.N. peacekeepers to six.

The U.N. in Malawi said in a post on X on Saturday evening that three Malawian soldiers with the mission in Congo were killed, without giving any further details.

Uruguay's army announced the death of one of its troops in a statement on Saturday, adding that two others had been injured.



Reuters
 

