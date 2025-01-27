Ukrainian air defenses downed 57 out of 104 drones launched by Russia overnight, the air force said on Monday, with officials saying infrastructure was hit in several regions.



The air force said that 39 drones were "lost" about Ukraine's use of electronic warfare to redirect Russian drones.



The military said the attack affected the Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Kyiv regions.



Reuters