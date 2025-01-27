Major Coca-Cola recall in Europe over chlorate content: AFP

The European bottling unit of giant soda maker Coca-Cola on Monday said it has ordered a major recall of Coke, Sprite, Fanta and other beverages after checks identified high levels of chlorate.



The recall concerns cans and glass bottles distributed in Belgium, the Netherlands, Britain, Germany, France, and Luxembourg since November, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Belgium told AFP, adding that while it did "not have a precise figure," a "considerable quantity" of drinks were affected.



AFP