Lab holding Ebola in DRC's Goma at risk amid fighting: Red Cross says

28-01-2025 | 06:09
Lab holding Ebola in DRC&#39;s Goma at risk amid fighting: Red Cross says
Lab holding Ebola in DRC's Goma at risk amid fighting: Red Cross says

The Red Cross voiced alarm Tuesday over the risk that fighting in the besieged DR Congo city of Goma could cause samples of Ebola and other pathogens held in a laboratory to escape.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is "very concerned about the situation in the laboratory of the national biomedical research institute, which is facing a risk of power cuts, as well as a question of preserving the samples that may be affected by the clashes," ICRC regional director for Africa Patrick Youssef said, warning of "unimaginable consequences if the (samples), including the Ebola virus, that it contains were to spread."

