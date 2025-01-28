UN confirms US withdrawal notification from Paris Agreement

The United Nations confirmed Tuesday that it had received notification from Washington of its withdrawal from the Paris Climate Change Agreement, a key campaign pledge by U.S. President Donald Trump.



"I can confirm to you that the United States has notified the secretary-general, in his capacity as a depository, of its withdrawal on January 27 of this year from the Paris agreement," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for U.N. chief Antonio Guterres.



"According to Article 28, paragraph two, of the Paris Agreement, the withdrawal of the United States will take effect on January 27, 2026."



AFP