UN confirms US withdrawal notification from Paris Agreement

World News
28-01-2025 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN confirms US withdrawal notification from Paris Agreement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN confirms US withdrawal notification from Paris Agreement

The United Nations confirmed Tuesday that it had received notification from Washington of its withdrawal from the Paris Climate Change Agreement, a key campaign pledge by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"I can confirm to you that the United States has notified the secretary-general, in his capacity as a depository, of its withdrawal on January 27 of this year from the Paris agreement," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for U.N. chief Antonio Guterres.

"According to Article 28, paragraph two, of the Paris Agreement, the withdrawal of the United States will take effect on January 27, 2026."

AFP

World News

United Nations

United States

Withdrawal

Paris Agreement

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
Trump says Microsoft's in talks to acquire TikTok
Rubio talks to Jordan's King Abdullah after Trump's remarks on Palestinian displacement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

Lebanese Army deploys in southern border areas following Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-27

Southern villager casualties deepen Lebanon-Israel crisis as US backs Feb. 18 withdrawal deadline — The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

Military units deploy in south Litani region after Israeli withdrawal, Lebanese army coordinates with UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

Lebanon's President Aoun discusses Israeli withdrawal with PM Mikati, invited to World Government Summit in UAE

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:53

Zelenskyy says Putin 'afraid' of negotiations on ending Ukraine war

LBCI
World News
15:50

UN warns of ethnic attacks in eastern DR Congo

LBCI
World News
15:02

US sends dozens of Patriot missiles from Israel to Ukraine: Axios

LBCI
World News
14:52

EU warns DR Congo embassy attacks 'unacceptable'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-29

UNIFIL: Israel informs peacekeepers of safety risks in south Lebanon's Taybeh, patrols to steer clear

LBCI
World News
2024-12-16

Putin says Russia has initiative across entire Ukraine front

LBCI
Middle East News
12:41

Algeria summons French ambassador over "provocative" treatment of its citizens at Paris airports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Lebanon reports 2,968 people killed and 13,319 injured since start of war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

Israeli airstrike hits Nabatieh in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Khalaf Al Habtoor halts investment plans in Lebanon, citing security and stability issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Lebanon nominates ambassador Mustapha Adib for International Court of Justice membership

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:33

Second Israeli airstrike targets Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

PM-designate Nawaf Salam denies government formation rumors, affirms commitment to reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

LBCI reporter Amal Shehadeh: Israel deploys Border Police units, crossing Lebanese territory amid manpower shortages

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Lebanon's president Joseph Aoun emphasizes anti-corruption efforts during meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:10

Israel's army updates south Lebanon residents: All previously issued instructions remain in effect

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More