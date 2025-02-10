EU says it has 'not received' notification of new US tariffs

The EU said on Monday that it had "not received any official notification" of extra duties after U.S. President Donald Trump warned that he would impose 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.



"We will not respond to broad announcements without details or written clarification. The EU sees no justification for the imposition of tariffs on its exports. We will react to protect the interests of European businesses, workers, and consumers from unjustified measures," the European Commission said in a statement.



AFP