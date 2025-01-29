White House says Trump administration to revoke student visas for all 'Hamas sympathizers'

29-01-2025 | 11:04
White House says Trump administration to revoke student visas for all 'Hamas sympathizers'
White House says Trump administration to revoke student visas for all 'Hamas sympathizers'

A White House official stated that U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Wednesday aimed at combating antisemitism, threatening to deport non-American university students and other foreign nationals involved in pro-Palestinian protests and those "sympathizing with Hamas."

Reuters

World News

White House

Student Visa

Hamas

United States

Trump Administration

