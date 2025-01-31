'Black boxes' recovered from crashed plane in Washington: US media reports

The flight data and cockpit voice recorders have been recovered from the passenger jet that crashed into Washington's Potomac River after a deadly midair collision with a military helicopter, U.S. media reported.



Sources familiar with the investigation confirmed to CBS News and ABC News on Thursday that the recording devices, commonly known as black boxes, were recovered from the crashed plane operated by an American Airlines subsidiary and would be analyzed by the National Transportation Safety Board, which is leading the investigation.



AFP