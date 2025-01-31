UK PM Starmer to host German Chancellor Scholz on Sunday

31-01-2025 | 07:13
UK PM Starmer to host German Chancellor Scholz on Sunday
UK PM Starmer to host German Chancellor Scholz on Sunday

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday at his Chequers country residence, Starmer's spokesperson said on Friday, weeks before a national election is due to take place in Germany.

The two leaders are expected to discuss issues around Ukraine and the Middle East, the spokesperson said.

Scholz's party, the center-left Social Democrats, is tipped to come third in the Feb. 23 general election, according to the latest poll published by INSA on Jan. 25.


Reuters
 

