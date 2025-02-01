News
Small medevac plane crashes in Philadelphia with child, five others on board
World News
01-02-2025 | 05:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Small medevac plane crashes in Philadelphia with child, five others on board
A medevac plane crashed soon after takeoff in Philadelphia on Friday with a child and five others on board, the air ambulance company that operated it said, adding that it had not confirmed any survivors.
Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, based in Mexico and licensed to operate in the U.S., said its aircraft crashed with four crew members, one pediatric medical patient and the patient's mother on board.
"At this time we cannot confirm any survivors," the company said in a statement.
State and local officials said late on Friday they could not yet confirm how many people may have died on the ground after the plane slammed into a heavily populated portion of the city. Videos taken by witnesses of the crash clearly showed body parts strewn about the streets and inside nearby homes.
The Mexican government said all those on the plane were Mexican nationals, CNN reported.
Reuters
World News
Plane
Crash
Philadelphia
US
Child
Mexican
Ukraine special forces say N.Korean troops not seen at front in three weeks
Previous
