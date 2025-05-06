China's Xi ready to work with EU to expand ties, handle friction

06-05-2025 | 05:37
China's Xi ready to work with EU to expand ties, handle friction
China's Xi ready to work with EU to expand ties, handle friction

President Xi Jinping said China was ready to work with European Union leaders to expand mutual openness and properly handle frictions and differences, the official news agency Xinhua reported Tuesday.

The remarks come on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and the European Union as they work to thaw ties amid global trade uncertainty fuelled by sweeping U.S. tariffs.

Xi did not mention the United States in his remarks, but Beijing has been keen to forge closer economic and political links with Europe to limit the damage from President Donald Trump's tariffs on most of its exports to the United States.

"Healthy, stable China-EU ties not only promote mutual achievements, but also illuminate the world," he said.

Xi also called on the EU to jointly safeguard fairness and justice, and oppose unilateral bullying, describing their relations as one of the world's most influential, Xinhua added.


Reuters
 

