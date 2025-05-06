Houthis say four killed in latest Israeli strikes on Yemen

Yemen's Houthis on Tuesday said four people were killed and 39 wounded in Israeli air raids that followed a missile strike by the Iran-backed rebels on Israel's main airport.



"Three citizens were killed and 35 others wounded" at a cement factory in Bajil, while one person died and four were wounded at Hodeida port, the Houthis' Al-Masirah TV station said, quoting the health ministry.





AFP