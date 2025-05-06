Houthis say four killed in latest Israeli strikes on Yemen

Middle East News
06-05-2025 | 04:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Houthis say four killed in latest Israeli strikes on Yemen
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Houthis say four killed in latest Israeli strikes on Yemen

Yemen's Houthis on Tuesday said four people were killed and 39 wounded in Israeli air raids that followed a missile strike by the Iran-backed rebels on Israel's main airport.

"Three citizens were killed and 35 others wounded" at a cement factory in Bajil, while one person died and four were wounded at Hodeida port, the Houthis' Al-Masirah TV station said, quoting the health ministry.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Houthis

Killed

Israeli

Strikes

Yemen

LBCI Next
UN humanitarian office rejects Israeli plan to shut down current aid system in Gaza
French President Macron to meet Syrian president on Wednesday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-18

Houthis say death toll up to 58 in US strikes on Yemen port

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-07

Yemen's Houthis say will resume attacks if no aid to Gaza in four days

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-18

Houthis say death toll reaches 74 in US strike on Yemen port

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-02

Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strikes on two homes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:55

Houthi media reports Israel-US strikes on Sanaa airport

LBCI
Middle East News
08:13

Next round of Iran-US nuclear talks likely to be in Oman at weekend

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06

Israeli minister says 'Gaza will be entirely destroyed'

LBCI
Middle East News
07:55

Israel issues urgent warning for immediate evacuation of Sanaa Airport area in Yemen

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-30

BDL to propose draft plan for bank restructuring

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

LADE releases 2025 report on violations in Mount Lebanon municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-01

Lebanon sets election silence periods for upcoming municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Lebanese judicial source to AFP: Two French judges to visit Beirut for port blast investigation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More