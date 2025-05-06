News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live at 3
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Houthis say four killed in latest Israeli strikes on Yemen
Middle East News
06-05-2025 | 04:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Houthis say four killed in latest Israeli strikes on Yemen
Yemen's Houthis on Tuesday said four people were killed and 39 wounded in Israeli air raids that followed a missile strike by the Iran-backed rebels on Israel's main airport.
"Three citizens were killed and 35 others wounded" at a cement factory in Bajil, while one person died and four were wounded at Hodeida port, the Houthis' Al-Masirah TV station said, quoting the health ministry.
AFP
Middle East News
Houthis
Killed
Israeli
Strikes
Yemen
Next
UN humanitarian office rejects Israeli plan to shut down current aid system in Gaza
French President Macron to meet Syrian president on Wednesday
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-04-18
Houthis say death toll up to 58 in US strikes on Yemen port
Middle East News
2025-04-18
Houthis say death toll up to 58 in US strikes on Yemen port
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-07
Yemen's Houthis say will resume attacks if no aid to Gaza in four days
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-07
Yemen's Houthis say will resume attacks if no aid to Gaza in four days
0
Middle East News
2025-04-18
Houthis say death toll reaches 74 in US strike on Yemen port
Middle East News
2025-04-18
Houthis say death toll reaches 74 in US strike on Yemen port
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-02
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strikes on two homes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-02
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strikes on two homes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:55
Houthi media reports Israel-US strikes on Sanaa airport
Middle East News
08:55
Houthi media reports Israel-US strikes on Sanaa airport
0
Middle East News
08:13
Next round of Iran-US nuclear talks likely to be in Oman at weekend
Middle East News
08:13
Next round of Iran-US nuclear talks likely to be in Oman at weekend
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06
Israeli minister says 'Gaza will be entirely destroyed'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06
Israeli minister says 'Gaza will be entirely destroyed'
0
Middle East News
07:55
Israel issues urgent warning for immediate evacuation of Sanaa Airport area in Yemen
Middle East News
07:55
Israel issues urgent warning for immediate evacuation of Sanaa Airport area in Yemen
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-30
BDL to propose draft plan for bank restructuring
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-30
BDL to propose draft plan for bank restructuring
0
Lebanon News
09:33
LADE releases 2025 report on violations in Mount Lebanon municipal elections
Lebanon News
09:33
LADE releases 2025 report on violations in Mount Lebanon municipal elections
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-01
Lebanon sets election silence periods for upcoming municipal elections
Lebanon News
2025-05-01
Lebanon sets election silence periods for upcoming municipal elections
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Lebanese judicial source to AFP: Two French judges to visit Beirut for port blast investigation
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Lebanese judicial source to AFP: Two French judges to visit Beirut for port blast investigation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:41
Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of Janta near Syrian border
Lebanon News
14:41
Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of Janta near Syrian border
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Rocket fallout: Lebanon advances with Hamas handovers, tensions ease
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Rocket fallout: Lebanon advances with Hamas handovers, tensions ease
3
Lebanon News
09:33
LADE releases 2025 report on violations in Mount Lebanon municipal elections
Lebanon News
09:33
LADE releases 2025 report on violations in Mount Lebanon municipal elections
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
IMF awaits action: Lebanon urged to pass banking, fiscal reform bills
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
IMF awaits action: Lebanon urged to pass banking, fiscal reform bills
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
UAE says 'yes' to Lebanon again — can Beirut turn the page?
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
UAE says 'yes' to Lebanon again — can Beirut turn the page?
6
Lebanon News
03:48
Sources to LBCI: Saudi technical committee to visit Lebanon to address tourist obstacles
Lebanon News
03:48
Sources to LBCI: Saudi technical committee to visit Lebanon to address tourist obstacles
7
Lebanon News
11:52
Bassil: FPM drove results across all six districts in Mount Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:52
Bassil: FPM drove results across all six districts in Mount Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
Lebanon Economy
03:23
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More