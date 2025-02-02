Israel's Netanyahu leaves for Washington looking to deepen ties with Trump

World News
02-02-2025 | 05:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s Netanyahu leaves for Washington looking to deepen ties with Trump
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israel's Netanyahu leaves for Washington looking to deepen ties with Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepared to leave Israel on Sunday for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, looking to strengthen ties with Washington after tensions with the previous White House administration over the war in Gaza.

Netanyahu, the first foreign leader to visit Trump since his inauguration last month, leaves with the ceasefire in Gaza still holding and negotiations aimed at a second phase expected to begin this week.

"The decisions we made in the war have already changed the face of the Middle East," he said at the airport before his departure.

"Our decisions and the courage of our soldiers have redrawn the map. But I believe that working closely with President Trump, we can redraw it even further and for the better."

Netanyahu, who faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court over allegations of war crimes in Gaza, had strained relations with Trump's predecessor Joe Biden and has not visited the White House since returning to office at the end of 2022.

Reuters 
 

World News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Donald Trump

White House

Gaza

United States

LBCI Next
Greece issues Santorini seismic activity warning
Trump reveals sweeping US tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-06

Israel's Netanyahu congratulates Trump for 'history's greatest comeback'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-27

US Defense Secretary holds first call with Netanyahu to reaffirm commitment to Israel's defense

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-23

Israel's Netanyahu says aims to 'dramatically change' region with new peace accords

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-11

Israel's Netanyahu sends Mossad chief to Qatar for hostage talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:34

Trump calls again for Canada to become '51st state'

LBCI
World News
07:19

Russia and Ukraine trade blame for Kursk school attack

LBCI
World News
06:17

Greece issues Santorini seismic activity warning

LBCI
World News
05:17

Trump reveals sweeping US tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-09

Defense Minister appoints Major General Hassan Audi to temporarily lead Lebanon's army

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-11

Khamenei says Iran warned Assad's government of threats since September

LBCI
World News
2025-01-28

Russian attacks injure several, spark fire in Kharkiv, officials say

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Lebanese army extends deadline for specialized officer applications

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

Young man killed in hit-and-run in Lebanon's Faraya, security forces pursuing suspect

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:09

Armenian Orthodox Diocese calls for severe punishment of perpetrators after murder of Archimandrite

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

US objects Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's new government: New candidate list proposed for Finance Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Netanyahu's dilemma ahead of US talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

The slow and unfinished withdrawal from South Lebanon: Israeli forces remain in key strategic positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Fire breaks out at Beirut airport as passenger protests deportation by burning sofa

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Lebanese army intelligence arrests two in Faraya murder case

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:41

Lebanese Army deploys in Aitaroun and other southern villages amid Israeli attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More