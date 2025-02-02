News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's Netanyahu leaves for Washington looking to deepen ties with Trump
World News
02-02-2025 | 05:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel's Netanyahu leaves for Washington looking to deepen ties with Trump
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepared to leave Israel on Sunday for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, looking to strengthen ties with Washington after tensions with the previous White House administration over the war in Gaza.
Netanyahu, the first foreign leader to visit Trump since his inauguration last month, leaves with the ceasefire in Gaza still holding and negotiations aimed at a second phase expected to begin this week.
"The decisions we made in the war have already changed the face of the Middle East," he said at the airport before his departure.
"Our decisions and the courage of our soldiers have redrawn the map. But I believe that working closely with President Trump, we can redraw it even further and for the better."
Netanyahu, who faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court over allegations of war crimes in Gaza, had strained relations with Trump's predecessor Joe Biden and has not visited the White House since returning to office at the end of 2022.
Reuters
World News
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Donald Trump
White House
Gaza
United States
Next
Greece issues Santorini seismic activity warning
Trump reveals sweeping US tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-11-06
Israel's Netanyahu congratulates Trump for 'history's greatest comeback'
World News
2024-11-06
Israel's Netanyahu congratulates Trump for 'history's greatest comeback'
0
Middle East News
2025-01-27
US Defense Secretary holds first call with Netanyahu to reaffirm commitment to Israel's defense
Middle East News
2025-01-27
US Defense Secretary holds first call with Netanyahu to reaffirm commitment to Israel's defense
0
Middle East News
2024-12-23
Israel's Netanyahu says aims to 'dramatically change' region with new peace accords
Middle East News
2024-12-23
Israel's Netanyahu says aims to 'dramatically change' region with new peace accords
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-11
Israel's Netanyahu sends Mossad chief to Qatar for hostage talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-11
Israel's Netanyahu sends Mossad chief to Qatar for hostage talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:34
Trump calls again for Canada to become '51st state'
World News
10:34
Trump calls again for Canada to become '51st state'
0
World News
07:19
Russia and Ukraine trade blame for Kursk school attack
World News
07:19
Russia and Ukraine trade blame for Kursk school attack
0
World News
06:17
Greece issues Santorini seismic activity warning
World News
06:17
Greece issues Santorini seismic activity warning
0
World News
05:17
Trump reveals sweeping US tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China
World News
05:17
Trump reveals sweeping US tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-09
Defense Minister appoints Major General Hassan Audi to temporarily lead Lebanon's army
Lebanon News
2025-01-09
Defense Minister appoints Major General Hassan Audi to temporarily lead Lebanon's army
0
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Khamenei says Iran warned Assad's government of threats since September
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Khamenei says Iran warned Assad's government of threats since September
0
World News
2025-01-28
Russian attacks injure several, spark fire in Kharkiv, officials say
World News
2025-01-28
Russian attacks injure several, spark fire in Kharkiv, officials say
0
Lebanon News
07:52
Lebanese army extends deadline for specialized officer applications
Lebanon News
07:52
Lebanese army extends deadline for specialized officer applications
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:54
Young man killed in hit-and-run in Lebanon's Faraya, security forces pursuing suspect
Lebanon News
06:54
Young man killed in hit-and-run in Lebanon's Faraya, security forces pursuing suspect
2
Lebanon News
12:09
Armenian Orthodox Diocese calls for severe punishment of perpetrators after murder of Archimandrite
Lebanon News
12:09
Armenian Orthodox Diocese calls for severe punishment of perpetrators after murder of Archimandrite
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
US objects Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's new government: New candidate list proposed for Finance Ministry
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
US objects Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's new government: New candidate list proposed for Finance Ministry
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Netanyahu's dilemma ahead of US talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Netanyahu's dilemma ahead of US talks
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
The slow and unfinished withdrawal from South Lebanon: Israeli forces remain in key strategic positions
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
The slow and unfinished withdrawal from South Lebanon: Israeli forces remain in key strategic positions
6
Lebanon News
08:45
Fire breaks out at Beirut airport as passenger protests deportation by burning sofa
Lebanon News
08:45
Fire breaks out at Beirut airport as passenger protests deportation by burning sofa
7
Lebanon News
09:00
Lebanese army intelligence arrests two in Faraya murder case
Lebanon News
09:00
Lebanese army intelligence arrests two in Faraya murder case
8
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanese Army deploys in Aitaroun and other southern villages amid Israeli attack
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanese Army deploys in Aitaroun and other southern villages amid Israeli attack
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More