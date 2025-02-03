European stocks slide at open as Trump imposes tariffs

World News
03-02-2025 | 03:22
High views
European stocks slide at open as Trump imposes tariffs
European stocks slide at open as Trump imposes tariffs

European stocks slumped at the open Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose EU tariffs after launching trade wars with Canada, China, and Mexico.

The Paris and Frankfurt stock markets shed more than two percent, while London's losses were less sharp after Trump indicated that Britain would likely avoid immediate tariffs.

AFP
 

World News

Europe

Stocks

Donald Trump

EU

Tariffs

Canada

China

Mexico

