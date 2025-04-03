Trump says US to emerge 'stronger' as markets tumble over tariffs

President Donald Trump acknowledged the shock brought by his tariffs onslaught Thursday, but said the U.S. economy would emerge "far stronger," even as world markets tumbled.



"THE OPERATION IS OVER! THE PATIENT LIVED, AND IS HEALING. THE PROGNOSIS IS THAT THE PATIENT WILL BE FAR STRONGER, BIGGER, BETTER, AND MORE RESILIENT THAN EVER BEFORE," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform less than an hour before Wall Street opened for trading.



AFP