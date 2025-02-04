News
EU wants early US talks to avert Trump tariffs
World News
04-02-2025 | 07:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
EU wants early US talks to avert Trump tariffs
The European Union wants to engage swiftly with the United States over President Donald Trump's planned tariffs, trade chief Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday, while his boss Ursula von der Leyen stressed the bloc would protect its interests in negotiations.
Sefcovic, speaking before a meeting of EU ministers to debate trade and EU competitiveness, said he wanted "early engagement" and was awaiting confirmation of the appointment of Trump's pick for Commerce Secretary, financier Howard Lutnick.
"We are ready to engage immediately and we hope that through this early engagement, we can avoid the measures which would bring a lot of disturbance to the most important trade and investment relationship on this planet," he told reporters.
Von der Leyen, the European Commission president, said the EU executive's first priority was to work on the many areas where EU and U.S. interests converge, such as critical supply chains and emerging technologies.
In a speech in Brussels, she said the EU was ready for tough negotiations to work out grievances and set the foundations for a stronger partnership.
"We will be open and pragmatic in how to achieve that. But we will make it equally clear that we will always protect our own interests – however and whenever that is needed," Von der Leyen said.
Reuters
World News
EU
US
Trump
Tariffs
