Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs

05-02-2025 | 09:05
Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs
Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs

Russia and Ukraine each released 150 captured soldiers in their latest prisoner-of-war exchange, both sides said Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said some of those returned had been in Russian captivity for "more than two years."

Russia's defense ministry said its troops were undergoing medical checks in Belarus before returning to Russia.

AFP
 

