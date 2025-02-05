News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs
World News
05-02-2025 | 09:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs
Russia and Ukraine each released 150 captured soldiers in their latest prisoner-of-war exchange, both sides said Wednesday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said some of those returned had been in Russian captivity for "more than two years."
Russia's defense ministry said its troops were undergoing medical checks in Belarus before returning to Russia.
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Soldiers
Volodymyr Zelensky
Belarus
POWs
Next
Trump vows to take over Gaza, create 'Riviera of the Middle East'
Insights on Trump-Netanyahu meeting: A pivotal moment for Israel on multiple fronts
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-12-30
Ukraine says it brings home 189 POWs in swap with Russia
World News
2024-12-30
Ukraine says it brings home 189 POWs in swap with Russia
0
World News
2025-01-15
Moscow, Kyiv exchange 50 POWs: Russian army says
World News
2025-01-15
Moscow, Kyiv exchange 50 POWs: Russian army says
0
World News
2025-01-13
300 North Korean soldiers killed, 2,700 injured in Ukraine: Seoul spy agency says
World News
2025-01-13
300 North Korean soldiers killed, 2,700 injured in Ukraine: Seoul spy agency says
0
World News
2025-01-13
Zelenskyy says he is ready to exchange North Korean soldiers for Ukrainians held in Russia
World News
2025-01-13
Zelenskyy says he is ready to exchange North Korean soldiers for Ukrainians held in Russia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:53
Trump says 'everybody loves' his Gaza plan, despite backlash
World News
11:53
Trump says 'everybody loves' his Gaza plan, despite backlash
0
World News
11:08
US House Speaker praises Trump's Gaza initiative
World News
11:08
US House Speaker praises Trump's Gaza initiative
0
World News
08:11
Iran is willing to give Trump's diplomacy 'another chance', a senior Iranian official tells Reuters
World News
08:11
Iran is willing to give Trump's diplomacy 'another chance', a senior Iranian official tells Reuters
0
World News
07:01
Trump says Iran 'cannot have a nuclear weapon'
World News
07:01
Trump says Iran 'cannot have a nuclear weapon'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-06
Israeli tank shells house on outskirts of Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
2025-01-06
Israeli tank shells house on outskirts of Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA
0
Lebanon News
10:15
European Council President António Costa congratulates Lebanon’s Aoun, urges full ceasefire implementation
Lebanon News
10:15
European Council President António Costa congratulates Lebanon’s Aoun, urges full ceasefire implementation
0
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanon’s new government nearly finalized, with key posts allocated as per PM-designate Salam's plan: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanon’s new government nearly finalized, with key posts allocated as per PM-designate Salam's plan: Sources tell LBCI
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-19
Massive captagon bust in Lebanon targets Syria-linked traffickers — The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-19
Massive captagon bust in Lebanon targets Syria-linked traffickers — The details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation
3
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanon’s new government nearly finalized, with key posts allocated as per PM-designate Salam's plan: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanon’s new government nearly finalized, with key posts allocated as per PM-designate Salam's plan: Sources tell LBCI
4
Lebanon News
06:52
Overnight government talks focus on foreign ministry as PM-designate Nawaf Salam considers Baabda visit: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52
Overnight government talks focus on foreign ministry as PM-designate Nawaf Salam considers Baabda visit: Sources tell LBCI
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Insights on Trump-Netanyahu meeting: A pivotal moment for Israel on multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Insights on Trump-Netanyahu meeting: A pivotal moment for Israel on multiple fronts
6
Lebanon News
05:44
Lebanon's president urges France to back Israeli withdrawal, detainee release
Lebanon News
05:44
Lebanon's president urges France to back Israeli withdrawal, detainee release
7
World News
06:43
Gaza 'belongs to Palestinians', Germany says after Trump comments
World News
06:43
Gaza 'belongs to Palestinians', Germany says after Trump comments
8
Middle East News
05:05
Iran's Khamenei names Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem as Lebanon's 'representative'
Middle East News
05:05
Iran's Khamenei names Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem as Lebanon's 'representative'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More