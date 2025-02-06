French parliament adopts 2025 budget

On Thursday, the French parliament finally adopted the state's 2025 budget following a tumultuous months-long process that saw the previous government toppled and the current administration survive multiple no-confidence votes.



The upper house Senate, dominated by the right and centre-right, approved the budget with 219 votes for and 107 against.



Prime Minister Francois Bayrou forced the legislation through the lower house of the National Assembly earlier this week without a vote but then defeated ensuing no-confidence votes.



