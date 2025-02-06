News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
14
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
14
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
French parliament adopts 2025 budget
World News
06-02-2025 | 06:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
French parliament adopts 2025 budget
On Thursday, the French parliament finally adopted the state's 2025 budget following a tumultuous months-long process that saw the previous government toppled and the current administration survive multiple no-confidence votes.
The upper house Senate, dominated by the right and centre-right, approved the budget with 219 votes for and 107 against.
Prime Minister Francois Bayrou forced the legislation through the lower house of the National Assembly earlier this week without a vote but then defeated ensuing no-confidence votes.
AFP
World News
Francep
Parliament
Budget
Francois Bayrou
Next
Trump says no soldiers needed in Gaza, US would take over after war
France delivers first Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine: Defense minister
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-12-03
Israeli lawmakers to vote on delayed 2025 wartime budget on Sunday
Middle East News
2024-12-03
Israeli lawmakers to vote on delayed 2025 wartime budget on Sunday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-09
PM Mikati meets French envoy Le Drian before heading to Parliament for presidential election
Lebanon News
2025-01-09
PM Mikati meets French envoy Le Drian before heading to Parliament for presidential election
0
World News
2024-12-04
'The worst policy would be not to block such a budget', says French far-right leader
World News
2024-12-04
'The worst policy would be not to block such a budget', says French far-right leader
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
Kurdish administration says it adopts Syria's independence flag
Middle East News
2024-12-12
Kurdish administration says it adopts Syria's independence flag
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:05
Trump says no soldiers needed in Gaza, US would take over after war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:05
Trump says no soldiers needed in Gaza, US would take over after war
0
World News
05:09
France delivers first Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine: Defense minister
World News
05:09
France delivers first Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine: Defense minister
0
World News
04:57
Syrians among victims in Swedish mass killing: Syrian embassy
World News
04:57
Syrians among victims in Swedish mass killing: Syrian embassy
0
World News
04:15
China says it opposes Trump's Gaza takeover proposal
World News
04:15
China says it opposes Trump's Gaza takeover proposal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Lebanon's Public Works Minister discusses emergency aid with World Bank delegation
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Lebanon's Public Works Minister discusses emergency aid with World Bank delegation
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-04
Lebanon's president urges Court of Audit to prioritize public funds and confront corruption
Lebanon News
2025-02-04
Lebanon's president urges Court of Audit to prioritize public funds and confront corruption
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-28
Lebanon's path to a functional cabinet: Factional disputes hinder government formation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-28
Lebanon's path to a functional cabinet: Factional disputes hinder government formation
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-04
MP Faysal Sayegh to LBCI: Democratic Gathering bloc is willing to participate in new government
Lebanon News
2025-02-04
MP Faysal Sayegh to LBCI: Democratic Gathering bloc is willing to participate in new government
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to form a 'reformist' government, prioritizing effective governance
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to form a 'reformist' government, prioritizing effective governance
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins
3
Lebanon News
10:51
Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Government formation nearing consensus, international support growing
Lebanon News
10:51
Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Government formation nearing consensus, international support growing
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11
Hezbollah official says US plans for Palestinians are 'criminal'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11
Hezbollah official says US plans for Palestinians are 'criminal'
5
Lebanon News
04:42
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to expedite government formation process
Lebanon News
04:42
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to expedite government formation process
6
Lebanon News
07:21
Lebanon's government formation stalls over fifth Shiite minister selection, sources say
Lebanon News
07:21
Lebanon's government formation stalls over fifth Shiite minister selection, sources say
7
Lebanon News
06:45
Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements
Lebanon News
06:45
Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements
8
Lebanon News
03:49
Lebanon's president calls for Israeli withdrawal, release of detainees in talks with UN official
Lebanon News
03:49
Lebanon's president calls for Israeli withdrawal, release of detainees in talks with UN official
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More