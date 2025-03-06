Lebanon's Cabinet convened at the Baabda Palace, chaired by President Joseph Aoun and attended by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and ministers, to issue the 2025 state budget decree.



Information Minister Paul Morcos announced the session's outcomes, stating that Prime Minister Salam outlined the implementation mechanism for the reforms included in the ministerial statement based on a timeline prioritizing urgent needs.



He also called for the completion of unimplemented provisions of the Taif Agreement and correcting those that were improperly applied. Salam urged ministers to collaborate and coordinate in setting a clear timeline for reforms within their respective ministries.



Discussions also covered administrative appointments, with Salam emphasizing the need to expedite the appointment of regulatory bodies, which he described as essential to improving public services.



The Cabinet approved several measures, including:

A draft law granting tax exemptions and extensions for deadlines to those affected by the Israeli war on Lebanon.



The 2025 state budget decree, alongside a separate Finance Ministry decree — expected within a week — to review certain fees.





A draft law to extend the retirement age for diplomats.



A draft law to approve a loan agreement between Lebanon and the World Bank for a project to reduce pollution in Lake Qaraoun, along with extending the project deadline.



The temporary extension of certain contract-based ambassadors' terms at the Foreign Ministry, effective March 9.



The Defense Ministry requested that the Lebanese Army recruit pharmacists, technical nurses, medical assistants, administrative technicians, and programmers.



The appointment of 36 specialist officers in various fields for the Internal Security Forces.



Most recommendations from the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law regarding Israeli violations are approved, with one item left for further discussion.





Morcos highlighted concerns the agriculture and environment ministers raised over climate change, noting that rainfall this year amounted to only about 35% of the annual average, posing drought risks to the agricultural sector.



The ministers stressed the importance of securing irrigation water, warned of increased wildfire risks, and emphasized the need to protect migratory birds.