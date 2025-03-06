News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's Cabinet approves 2025 budget decree, discusses reforms and climate risks
Lebanon Economy
06-03-2025 | 10:54
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon's Cabinet approves 2025 budget decree, discusses reforms and climate risks
Lebanon's Cabinet convened at the Baabda Palace, chaired by President Joseph Aoun and attended by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and ministers, to issue the 2025 state budget decree.
Information Minister Paul Morcos announced the session's outcomes, stating that Prime Minister Salam outlined the implementation mechanism for the reforms included in the ministerial statement based on a timeline prioritizing urgent needs.
He also called for the completion of unimplemented provisions of the Taif Agreement and correcting those that were improperly applied. Salam urged ministers to collaborate and coordinate in setting a clear timeline for reforms within their respective ministries.
Discussions also covered administrative appointments, with Salam emphasizing the need to expedite the appointment of regulatory bodies, which he described as essential to improving public services.
The Cabinet approved several measures, including:
A draft law granting tax exemptions and extensions for deadlines to those affected by the Israeli war on Lebanon.
The 2025 state budget decree, alongside a separate Finance Ministry decree — expected within a week — to review certain fees.
A draft law to extend the retirement age for diplomats.
A draft law to approve a loan agreement between Lebanon and the World Bank for a project to reduce pollution in Lake Qaraoun, along with extending the project deadline.
The temporary extension of certain contract-based ambassadors' terms at the Foreign Ministry, effective March 9.
The Defense Ministry requested that the Lebanese Army recruit pharmacists, technical nurses, medical assistants, administrative technicians, and programmers.
The appointment of 36 specialist officers in various fields for the Internal Security Forces.
Most recommendations from the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law regarding Israeli violations are approved, with one item left for further discussion.
Morcos highlighted concerns the agriculture and environment ministers raised over climate change, noting that rainfall this year amounted to only about 35% of the annual average, posing drought risks to the agricultural sector.
The ministers stressed the importance of securing irrigation water, warned of increased wildfire risks, and emphasized the need to protect migratory birds.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Budget
Reform
Prime Minister
President
Next
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanese government committed to key financial and customs reforms
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:22
PM Nawaf Salam after Cabinet session at Baabda Palace: Cabinet approved issuing the 2025 budget
Lebanon News
07:22
PM Nawaf Salam after Cabinet session at Baabda Palace: Cabinet approved issuing the 2025 budget
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12
IMF's Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon's recovery and reforms
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12
IMF's Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon's recovery and reforms
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-28
World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-28
World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Handover ceremony at Lebanon's Social Affairs Ministry sets vision for youth and reforms
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Handover ceremony at Lebanon's Social Affairs Ministry sets vision for youth and reforms
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
11:54
IMF fact-finding mission to visit Lebanon next week
Lebanon Economy
11:54
IMF fact-finding mission to visit Lebanon next week
0
Lebanon Economy
08:36
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanese government committed to key financial and customs reforms
Lebanon Economy
08:36
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanese government committed to key financial and customs reforms
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-04
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-04
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-28
World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-28
World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda
0
World News
2025-01-18
Impeached South Korean President Yoon arrives at court for arrest warrant hearing: AFP
World News
2025-01-18
Impeached South Korean President Yoon arrives at court for arrest warrant hearing: AFP
0
Middle East News
2025-02-06
Iran's first drone carrier joins Revolutionary Guards' fleet
Middle East News
2025-02-06
Iran's first drone carrier joins Revolutionary Guards' fleet
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza's future and Fatah's internal struggles: Palestinian president's amnesty announcement sparks debate
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza's future and Fatah's internal struggles: Palestinian president's amnesty announcement sparks debate
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:07
President Aoun says Saudi Arabia ready to assist Lebanon once reforms are implemented
Lebanon News
08:07
President Aoun says Saudi Arabia ready to assist Lebanon once reforms are implemented
2
Lebanon Economy
08:36
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanese government committed to key financial and customs reforms
Lebanon Economy
08:36
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanese government committed to key financial and customs reforms
3
Lebanon News
07:22
PM Nawaf Salam after Cabinet session at Baabda Palace: Cabinet approved issuing the 2025 budget
Lebanon News
07:22
PM Nawaf Salam after Cabinet session at Baabda Palace: Cabinet approved issuing the 2025 budget
4
Middle East News
14:50
Syrian security forces arrest former Intelligence Chief accused of assassinating Kamal Jumblatt
Middle East News
14:50
Syrian security forces arrest former Intelligence Chief accused of assassinating Kamal Jumblatt
5
Lebanon Economy
10:54
Lebanon's Cabinet approves 2025 budget decree, discusses reforms and climate risks
Lebanon Economy
10:54
Lebanon's Cabinet approves 2025 budget decree, discusses reforms and climate risks
6
Lebanon News
04:48
MP Abdul Rahman Bizri to LBCI: Municipal elections in South Lebanon are a national necessity
Lebanon News
04:48
MP Abdul Rahman Bizri to LBCI: Municipal elections in South Lebanon are a national necessity
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda
8
Lebanon Economy
11:54
IMF fact-finding mission to visit Lebanon next week
Lebanon Economy
11:54
IMF fact-finding mission to visit Lebanon next week
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More