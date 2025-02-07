Sexual violence against children in Haiti soared tenfold in 2024: UN

07-02-2025 | 05:34
Sexual violence against children in Haiti soared tenfold in 2024: UN
Sexual violence against children in Haiti soared tenfold in 2024: UN

Sexual violence against children in Haiti soared tenfold last year, the U.N. children's agency warned Friday.

"A staggering 1,000-percent increase in sexual violence against children in Haiti has turned their bodies into battlegrounds," UNICEF spokesman James Elder told reporters in Geneva, saying "the tenfold rise, recorded from 2023 to last year, comes as armed groups inflict unimaginable horrors on children."

