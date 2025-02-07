79 parties to ICC condemn US sanctions

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to sanction the International Criminal Court (ICC) increases the "risk of impunity" for serious crimes, 79 parties to the global tribunal said in a joint statement Friday.



"Such measures increase the risk of impunity for the most serious crimes and threaten to erode the international rule of law, which is crucial for promoting global order and security," said the joint statement, led by Slovenia, Luxembourg, Mexico, Sierra Leone and Vanuatu.





AFP