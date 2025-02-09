Russia claims east Ukraine village near strategic town

Russia said Sunday that its forces had captured the eastern Ukrainian village of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, near the strategic military hub of Chasiv Yar that Moscow is attempting to seize.



The defense ministry said in a daily briefing that "as a result of decisive attack actions, the South group of troops liberated the settlement of Orekhovo-Vasilevka in the Donetsk region," using the Russian name for the village around 10 kilometers (six miles) north of Chasiv Yar and near the road to the Ukraine-held city of Sloviansk.



AFP