New Zealand rethinks opposition to deep-sea mining
World News
11-02-2025 | 02:33
New Zealand rethinks opposition to deep-sea mining
New Zealand is considering withdrawing its support for an international ban on deep-sea mining, the country's resources minister told AFP on Tuesday.
"We're talking about this with our foreign affairs minister. We can't deny ourselves the option where critical minerals have an increasingly critical role," Resources Minister Shane Jones said in an interview.
AFP
World News
New Zealand
Opposition
Mining
