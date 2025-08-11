Russia: Ukrainian drone attack kills two in Tula, targets Moscow

A regional official and Russia’s Defense Ministry said late Sunday that two people were killed in the Tula region in a Ukrainian drone attack that also targeted Moscow and other Russian regions.



Tula Governor Dmitry Milyaev said on Telegram that two others were hospitalized following the attack on the Tula region, which borders Moscow region to the north.



The Russian Defense Ministry said its air defense units destroyed 27 Ukrainian drones within three hours late Sunday, including 11 over Tula region, one over Moscow region, and the rest over four other regions in southern and western Russia.



Reuters