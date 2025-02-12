Strike on Kyiv shows Putin is 'not preparing for peace:' President Zelensky

A fatal Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv early on Wednesday shows that the Kremlin is not interested in pursuing peace in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.



"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is not preparing for peace -- he continues to kill Ukrainians and destroy cities. Only strong steps and pressure on Russia can stop this terror. Right now we need the unity and the support of all our partners in the fight for a just end to this war," Zelensky said in a post on social media.



AFP