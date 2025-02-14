Trump's administration asks US embassies to prepare for staff cuts, sources tell Reuters

14-02-2025 | 00:54
Trump&#39;s administration asks US embassies to prepare for staff cuts, sources tell Reuters
Trump's administration asks US embassies to prepare for staff cuts, sources tell Reuters

President Donald Trump's administration has asked U.S. embassies worldwide to prepare for staff cuts, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, as part of the Republican president's effort to overhaul the U.S. diplomatic corps.

The sources said some embassies had been asked to look into reducing both U.S. staff as well as locally-employed staff by 10% each, with a list of the workforce due to be sent to the State Department by Friday, which will then determine further actions.

U.S. embassies around the world employ both diplomats and local staff. Most embassy staff come from the host country, according to the National Museum of American Diplomacy.

Separately, a U.S. official said that around 60 contractors at the State Department's bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor had been terminated in recent weeks and that there was a possibility of further cuts in other bureaus.

ABC News first reported that U.S. embassies had been told to start planning for staff reductions.

The State Department said in a statement that it does not comment on internal personnel matters.

"The State Department continues to assess our global posture to ensure we are best positioned to address modern challenges on behalf of the American people," a spokesperson said.

The moves come as Trump tries to reshape the diplomatic corps, issuing on Wednesday an executive order directing Secretary of State Marco Rubio to revamp the foreign service to ensure "faithful and effective implementation" of his foreign policy agenda.

Reuters
 

