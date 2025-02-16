News
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Mideast envoy says phase two of Gaza talks to continue this week
World News
16-02-2025 | 10:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Mideast envoy says phase two of Gaza talks to continue this week
U.S. Middle envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that talks on phase two of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas would continue this week "at a location to be determined" to figure out how to reach a successful conclusion.
He told Fox News that he had "very productive and constructive" calls on Sunday with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egypt's director of intelligence.
Witkoff said they spoke about "the sequencing of phase two, setting forth positions on both sides, so we can understand ... where we are today, and then continuing talks this week at a location to be determined so that we can figure out how we get to the end of phase two successfully."
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Israel
Gaza
Steve Witkoff
Ceasefire
Hamas
8
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli army opens fire on Houla, kills woman, injures several, and captures individuals: Security source tells LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27
Israeli army opens fire on Houla, kills woman, injures several, and captures individuals: Security source tells LBCI
