US Mideast envoy says phase two of Gaza talks to continue this week

16-02-2025 | 10:46
US Mideast envoy says phase two of Gaza talks to continue this week
US Mideast envoy says phase two of Gaza talks to continue this week

U.S. Middle envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that talks on phase two of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas would continue this week "at a location to be determined" to figure out how to reach a successful conclusion.

He told Fox News that he had "very productive and constructive" calls on Sunday with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egypt's director of intelligence.

Witkoff said they spoke about "the sequencing of phase two, setting forth positions on both sides, so we can understand ... where we are today, and then continuing talks this week at a location to be determined so that we can figure out how we get to the end of phase two successfully."

Reuters 
 

