Russian newspaper: Ukraine talks to begin Tuesday in Riyadh

World News
17-02-2025 | 00:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russian newspaper: Ukraine talks to begin Tuesday in Riyadh
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russian newspaper: Ukraine talks to begin Tuesday in Riyadh

The Russian newspaper Kommersant reported late on Sunday that talks on Ukraine, involving a Russian delegation, are expected to begin on Tuesday in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Reuters has not independently verified the report.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Russia

Ukraine

Talks

Riyadh

LBCI Next
US says airstrike in Syria kills al Qaeda affiliate leader
Ukraine's Zelenskyy wants to discuss with US fate of minerals in areas held by Russia
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:10

Sweden 'not ruling out' sending peacekeepers to Ukraine

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:06

Saudi Arabia backs Lebanon's measures to safeguard security and address UNIFIL attack

LBCI
Middle East News
02:44

Iran's Foreign Ministry: Tehran will not allow any leniency on its nuclear program

LBCI
World News
02:39

Pope Francis has third peaceful night in hospital, ANSA says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:10

Sweden 'not ruling out' sending peacekeepers to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
02:39

Pope Francis has third peaceful night in hospital, ANSA says

LBCI
World News
02:06

Taiwan Strait does not belong to China, Taiwan defense ministry says

LBCI
Middle East News
01:44

US top diplomat Rubio leaves Israel for Saudi Arabia: AFP journalist

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:06

Taiwan Strait does not belong to China, Taiwan defense ministry says

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must take firm stance on Israel’s withdrawal by February 18, calls for a reevaluation of the policy on Iranian flights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-15

Tear gas and stone-throwing: Chaos erupts at Hezbollah demonstration in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Hezbollah-led protests, Iranian flights issue fuel political tension: Will diplomacy or street action decide the outcome?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must take firm stance on Israel’s withdrawal by February 18, calls for a reevaluation of the policy on Iranian flights

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Walid Jumblatt says future confrontation with Israel 'must be political, not military'

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Israel's army conducts massive explosion in south Lebanon as health ministry condemns paramedic abductions

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56

Lebanese army says 23 soldiers injured in Beirut airport road protest crackdown: Statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Pressure mounts as Lebanon and Israel approach key ceasefire deadline: The latest details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

'Not a single house left'—Houla residents return to devastated town after Israeli withdrawal (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
07:38

Netanyahu says Israel will do 'what it has to do' to enforce Lebanon ceasefire

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More