Ukraine and the United States need to discuss the fate of mineral deposits in areas captured by Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, as Washington negotiates with Kyiv to open up Ukraine's natural wealth to U.S. investment.



The talks on a minerals deal, presented to Kyiv on Wednesday by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, coincide with a bid by President Donald Trump to kick-start negotiations to end Russia's nearly three-year war in Ukraine.



Zelenskyy, in an NBC interview broadcast on Sunday, questioned if minerals in areas occupied by Russia would be given to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his partners Iran, North Korea, and China.



"It seems important to understand what we will do with those rare earths that now cost billions, hundreds of billions, that Putin occupied," Zelenskyy said on NBC's "Meet the Press." "Is it to give to him? ... This is what I want to discuss."



Reuters