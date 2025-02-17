Top US diplomat Rubio meets Saudi crown prince in Riyadh: State Department

17-02-2025 | 11:04
Top US diplomat Rubio meets Saudi crown prince in Riyadh: State Department
Top US diplomat Rubio meets Saudi crown prince in Riyadh: State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was meeting on Monday with Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the State Department said, during the top diplomat's first Middle East tour.

The meeting in Riyadh began just before 6 pm (1500 GMT), a State Department official said. Rubio was expected to discuss President Donald Trump's widely criticized plan for the United State to take control of the Gaza Strip and move its Palestinian inhabitants elsewhere.


AFP
 

