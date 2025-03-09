US Secretary of State Rubio set to meet Ukrainian counterparts in Saudi Arabia this week

World News
09-03-2025 | 09:14
US Secretary of State Rubio set to meet Ukrainian counterparts in Saudi Arabia this week

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Saudi Arabia over March 10-12 for talks with Ukrainian counterparts, a statement from the U.S. Department of State said.

Rubio will also have a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the statement from spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

Rubio will then travel to Canada over March 12-14 for the G7 foreign ministers' meeting, the statement added.


Reuters 
 

