US Secretary of State Rubio set to meet Ukrainian counterparts in Saudi Arabia this week

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Saudi Arabia over March 10-12 for talks with Ukrainian counterparts, a statement from the U.S. Department of State said.



Rubio will also have a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the statement from spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.



Rubio will then travel to Canada over March 12-14 for the G7 foreign ministers' meeting, the statement added.





Reuters