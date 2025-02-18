Over 200 dead in Sudan paramilitary assault in south: Lawyers say

18-02-2025 | 04:13
Over 200 dead in Sudan paramilitary assault in south: Lawyers say
Over 200 dead in Sudan paramilitary assault in south: Lawyers say

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have killed more than 200 people, including women and children, in a three-day assault on villages in southern White Nile state, lawyers said Tuesday.

The RSF "attacked unarmed civilians in areas with no military presence," carrying out "executions, kidnappings, enforced disappearances, and property looting," said the Emergency Lawyers, a group that documents rights abuses in the 21-month war between the army and paramilitary forces in the northeast African country.

