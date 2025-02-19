Trump says 'all for' European peacekeeping troops in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was "all for" European peacekeepers in Ukraine if he can strike a deal with Russia to end its war there.



"If they want to do that, that's great, I'm all for it," he told reporters in Mar-a-Lago when asked if he would support stationing European troops in the country as part of any deal, adding that the United States would not have to contribute "because, you know, we're very far away."



AFP