US freezes funds to Palestinian Authority security forces: Washington Post reports
World News
19-02-2025 | 15:35
US freezes funds to Palestinian Authority security forces: Washington Post reports
The Trump administration has stopped all funding to the Palestinian Authority security forces as part of the global freeze on foreign assistance, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing U.S. and Palestinian officials.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Donald Trump
Palestinian Authority
Funds
0
World News
15:22
Ukrainian leader says world faces choice to be 'with Putin or with peace'
World News
15:22
Ukrainian leader says world faces choice to be 'with Putin or with peace'
0
World News
15:06
Zelensky says will meet US envoy, hopes for ‘constructive’ cooperation
World News
15:06
Zelensky says will meet US envoy, hopes for ‘constructive’ cooperation
0
World News
14:32
Armenia's PM calls for referendum on new constitution
World News
14:32
Armenia's PM calls for referendum on new constitution
0
World News
14:11
Macron expected at White House next week: US official says
World News
14:11
Macron expected at White House next week: US official says
0
World News
14:11
Macron expected at White House next week: US official says
World News
14:11
Macron expected at White House next week: US official says
0
World News
09:41
Russia's Putin says he needs to build 'trust' with US to resolve Ukraine conflict
World News
09:41
Russia's Putin says he needs to build 'trust' with US to resolve Ukraine conflict
0
World News
15:22
Ukrainian leader says world faces choice to be 'with Putin or with peace'
World News
15:22
Ukrainian leader says world faces choice to be 'with Putin or with peace'
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-18
Speaker Berri calls for a session to discuss ministerial statement on February 25 and 26
Lebanon News
2025-02-18
Speaker Berri calls for a session to discuss ministerial statement on February 25 and 26
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
1
Lebanon Economy
08:15
Lebanon's central bank raises withdrawal limits under circulars 158 and 166
Lebanon Economy
08:15
Lebanon's central bank raises withdrawal limits under circulars 158 and 166
2
Lebanon News
11:10
Lebanon's education minister issues guidance on school schedules amid upcoming storm
Lebanon News
11:10
Lebanon's education minister issues guidance on school schedules amid upcoming storm
3
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanon braces for severe winter storm: Internal Security Forces issue safety guidelines
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanon braces for severe winter storm: Internal Security Forces issue safety guidelines
4
Lebanon News
10:16
Israel claims airstrike targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
10:16
Israel claims airstrike targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon: Army spokesperson
5
Lebanon News
00:24
France calls for Israel's full withdrawal from Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:24
France calls for Israel's full withdrawal from Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
02:44
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over multiple towns in southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
02:44
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over multiple towns in southern Lebanon: NNA
7
Lebanon News
09:34
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reaffirms support for Lebanon amid Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
09:34
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reaffirms support for Lebanon amid Israeli withdrawal
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israeli withdrawal exposes devastation in south Lebanon as violations persist—What’s happening along the Blue Line?
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israeli withdrawal exposes devastation in south Lebanon as violations persist—What’s happening along the Blue Line?
