Trump says trade deal with China is 'possible'
World News
20-02-2025 | 00:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump says trade deal with China is 'possible'
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump suggested a trade deal was "possible" with China, a key target in the U.S. leader's tariffs policy.
In 2020, the United States had already agreed to "a great trade deal with China," and a new deal was "possible," Trump told reporters.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
China
Tariffs
Next
Trump says Russians 'have the cards' in Ukraine talks
US freezes funds to Palestinian Authority security forces: Washington Post reports
Previous
