China urges US not to wield 'big stick' of tariffs

World News
20-02-2025 | 02:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China urges US not to wield &#39;big stick&#39; of tariffs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China urges US not to wield 'big stick' of tariffs

China's commerce ministry urged Washington Thursday against wielding a "big stick of tariffs" against Beijing, as U.S. President Trump begins rolling out sweeping measures on allies and adversaries alike.

"The Chinese side urges the U.S. side not to wield the big stick of tariffs at every turn, using tariffs as a tool to engage in coercion all around," Ministry of Commerce spokesman He Yadong said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

AFP
 

World News

China

United States

Beijing

Donald Trump

Hospitalized Pope Francis had a 'peaceful' night, up and eating: Vatican says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-10

EU says it has 'not received' notification of new US tariffs

LBCI
World News
2025-01-29

US threat of Mexico, Canada tariffs to 'create action' on migrants, drugs: Lutnick

LBCI
World News
2025-02-14

EU promises to respond 'firmly and immediately' to US tariffs

LBCI
World News
2025-02-02

Trump reveals sweeping US tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:25

Hospitalized Pope Francis had a 'peaceful' night, up and eating: Vatican says

LBCI
World News
01:28

Pentagon orders budget revamp to reinvest $50 billion into Trump's defense priorities

LBCI
World News
00:24

Trump says Russians 'have the cards' in Ukraine talks

LBCI
World News
00:12

Trump says trade deal with China is 'possible'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Lebanon's Ministry of Culture recovers three stolen artifacts from Switzerland

LBCI
Middle East News
01:44

Yemeni minister calls for arrest of Houthi officials attending Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-30

LBCI correspondent in Haifa: Netanyahu and Katz seek guarantees for future Israeli hostage releases in different manner

LBCI
World News
02:25

Hospitalized Pope Francis had a 'peaceful' night, up and eating: Vatican says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:15

Lebanon's central bank raises withdrawal limits under circulars 158 and 166

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Lebanon braces for severe winter storm: Internal Security Forces issue safety guidelines

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Lebanon's education minister issues guidance on school schedules amid upcoming storm

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

International interest grows as companies explore Qlayaat Airport's rehabilitation — The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Israel claims airstrike targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon: Army spokesperson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israeli withdrawal exposes devastation in south Lebanon as violations persist—What’s happening along the Blue Line?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reaffirms support for Lebanon amid Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Israeli drone strikes Rapid vehicle in Aita al-Shaab, casualties reported

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More