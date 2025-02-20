China urges US not to wield 'big stick' of tariffs

China's commerce ministry urged Washington Thursday against wielding a "big stick of tariffs" against Beijing, as U.S. President Trump begins rolling out sweeping measures on allies and adversaries alike.



"The Chinese side urges the U.S. side not to wield the big stick of tariffs at every turn, using tariffs as a tool to engage in coercion all around," Ministry of Commerce spokesman He Yadong said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.



AFP