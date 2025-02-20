News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live at 3
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
Movies
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Clips
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kremlin says topic of another Russia-US prisoner swap 'on the agenda'
World News
20-02-2025 | 05:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kremlin says topic of another Russia-US prisoner swap 'on the agenda'
The Kremlin said on Thursday that the idea of a possible new prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States was on the agenda after Moscow and Washington agreed to start work on restoring relations at all levels.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked by reporters about the possibility of a new swap, said U.S.-Russia talks in Riyadh had contributed to a general rapprochement between Russia and the U.S.
At least 10 Americans remain behind bars in Russia, including two who have been designated as "wrongfully detained" by Washington. Moscow freed an American citizen, Kalob Byers, days before the Russian and American delegations met in the Saudi capital.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Kremlin
United States
Riyadh
Next
Russia says 'absolutely agrees' with US administration on Ukraine
China urges US not to wield 'big stick' of tariffs
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-17
Russia-US to discuss 'restoration' of ties in Saudi on Tuesday: Kremlin
World News
2025-02-17
Russia-US to discuss 'restoration' of ties in Saudi on Tuesday: Kremlin
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-06
US delegation's agenda in Beirut: Key talks on ceasefire, border disputes, and prisoner exchange
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-06
US delegation's agenda in Beirut: Key talks on ceasefire, border disputes, and prisoner exchange
0
World News
2025-01-21
Afghan Taliban govt reveals prisoner swap with US
World News
2025-01-21
Afghan Taliban govt reveals prisoner swap with US
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15
Palestinian Islamic Jihad official says joined Gaza prisoner swap talks in Qatar
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15
Palestinian Islamic Jihad official says joined Gaza prisoner swap talks in Qatar
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:15
Brazil's Lula says Trump wants to be 'emperor of the world'
World News
08:15
Brazil's Lula says Trump wants to be 'emperor of the world'
0
World News
06:56
Knife attack at Czech shopping center kills two
World News
06:56
Knife attack at Czech shopping center kills two
0
World News
06:39
EU says 'Ukraine a democracy, Putin's Russia not,' after Trump's comments
World News
06:39
EU says 'Ukraine a democracy, Putin's Russia not,' after Trump's comments
0
World News
05:51
Spanish PM says will visit Kyiv on Monday
World News
05:51
Spanish PM says will visit Kyiv on Monday
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanon braces for severe winter storm: Internal Security Forces issue safety guidelines
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanon braces for severe winter storm: Internal Security Forces issue safety guidelines
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-13
Talks succeed in continuing implementation of Gaza ceasefire agreement: Al Jazeera
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-13
Talks succeed in continuing implementation of Gaza ceasefire agreement: Al Jazeera
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
On LBCI, MP Mohammad Khawaja calls for a stronger state, fresh political approach
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
On LBCI, MP Mohammad Khawaja calls for a stronger state, fresh political approach
0
World News
2025-01-22
Trump tells Putin to make Ukraine deal 'now' or face tariffs, sanctions
World News
2025-01-22
Trump tells Putin to make Ukraine deal 'now' or face tariffs, sanctions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanon braces for severe winter storm: Internal Security Forces issue safety guidelines
Lebanon News
13:22
Lebanon braces for severe winter storm: Internal Security Forces issue safety guidelines
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
International interest grows as companies explore Qlayaat Airport's rehabilitation — The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
International interest grows as companies explore Qlayaat Airport's rehabilitation — The details
3
Lebanon News
11:10
Lebanon's education minister issues guidance on school schedules amid upcoming storm
Lebanon News
11:10
Lebanon's education minister issues guidance on school schedules amid upcoming storm
4
Lebanon News
10:16
Israel claims airstrike targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
10:16
Israel claims airstrike targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon: Army spokesperson
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israeli withdrawal exposes devastation in south Lebanon as violations persist—What’s happening along the Blue Line?
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israeli withdrawal exposes devastation in south Lebanon as violations persist—What’s happening along the Blue Line?
6
Lebanon News
09:34
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reaffirms support for Lebanon amid Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
09:34
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reaffirms support for Lebanon amid Israeli withdrawal
7
Lebanon News
04:22
MEA adjusts Sunday's flight schedules amid temporary Beirut airport closure
Lebanon News
04:22
MEA adjusts Sunday's flight schedules amid temporary Beirut airport closure
8
Middle East News
01:44
Yemeni minister calls for arrest of Houthi officials attending Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut
Middle East News
01:44
Yemeni minister calls for arrest of Houthi officials attending Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More