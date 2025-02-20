Kremlin says topic of another Russia-US prisoner swap 'on the agenda'

The Kremlin said on Thursday that the idea of a possible new prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States was on the agenda after Moscow and Washington agreed to start work on restoring relations at all levels.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked by reporters about the possibility of a new swap, said U.S.-Russia talks in Riyadh had contributed to a general rapprochement between Russia and the U.S.



At least 10 Americans remain behind bars in Russia, including two who have been designated as "wrongfully detained" by Washington. Moscow freed an American citizen, Kalob Byers, days before the Russian and American delegations met in the Saudi capital.



Reuters