Trump urges firms to move to US 'now' to avoid tariffs

President Donald Trump urged companies on Wednesday to immediately relocate to the United States to avoid tariffs, hours after his trade war escalated with steep duties going into effect.



"This is a GREAT time to move your COMPANY into the United States of America, like Apple, and so many others, in record numbers, are doing," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, promising "ZERO TARIFFS and "no environmental delays."



"DON'T WAIT, DO IT NOW!" he urged.



AFP