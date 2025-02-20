Knife attack at Czech shopping center kills two

An attacker killed two people with a knife in a shopping centre in the Czech city of Hradec Kralove on Thursday, police said, adding that they had detained the suspected attacker soon after the incident.



Czech Television reported the suspect was a 16-year-old Czech citizen.



"Although we were on the scene within a few minutes of the report, both victims suffered injuries so serious that they could not be saved despite all efforts of responders," the police said in a post on X.



Police said they were investigating the motive for the attack in the city, which is 110 km (68 miles) east of Prague.



Reuters