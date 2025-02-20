'We are entering a new era', Macron tells French

President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that France was entering a "new era" and needed to beef up its security amid a shock policy shift in U.S.-Russia relations.



"I am convinced that we are entering a new era. It will impose choices on us," Macron said as he answered questions from the French public on social media. "We Europeans must increase our war effort," he said, adding he planned to speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later Thursday.



AFP