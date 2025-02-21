News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live at 3
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
Movies
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Clips
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US confirms Trump loyalist Kash Patel to head FBI agency
World News
21-02-2025 | 01:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US confirms Trump loyalist Kash Patel to head FBI agency
The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate, on Thursday, confirmed Kash Patel, a staunch loyalist who has threatened to go after President Donald Trump's political enemies, as Director of the FBI, the country's top law enforcement agency.
Patel, 44, whose nomination sparked fierce but ultimately futile opposition from Democrats, was approved by a 51-49 vote.
The vote was split along party lines with the exception of two Republican senators, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, who voted not to confirm Patel to head the 38,000-strong Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Patel drew fire from Democrats for his promotion of conspiracy theories, his defense of pro-Trump rioters who attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and his vow to root out members of a supposed "deep state" plotting to oppose the Republican president.
Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, in a Senate speech opposing Patel's nomination, said he is "dangerously, politically extreme" and has "repeatedly expressed his intention to use our nation's most important law enforcement agency to retaliate against his political enemies."
The Senate has approved all of Trump's cabinet picks so far, underscoring his iron grip on the Republican Party.
Patel, in a statement on X, said he was honored to become the FBI director.
"The American people deserve an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice," he said.
"The politicization of our justice system has eroded public trust -- but that ends today," he added. "My mission as Director is clear: let good cops be cops -- and rebuild trust in the FBI.
"And to those who seek to harm Americans -- consider this your warning," he said. "We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet."
AFP
World News
United States
Senate
Kash Patel
Donald Trump
FBI
Next
Trump, Putin meeting depends on progress toward ending Ukraine war, Rubio says
Bolivia's Morales launches presidential bid despite disqualification
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-02-17
Saudi source confirms US, Russian meeting in Riyadh Tuesday to prepare Trump-Putin summit
Middle East News
2025-02-17
Saudi source confirms US, Russian meeting in Riyadh Tuesday to prepare Trump-Putin summit
0
World News
2025-01-24
Trump says will sign order 'may be getting rid of' US disaster agency
World News
2025-01-24
Trump says will sign order 'may be getting rid of' US disaster agency
0
Middle East News
2025-01-18
US officials to head to Cyprus to discuss defense upgrades: Cyprus president
Middle East News
2025-01-18
US officials to head to Cyprus to discuss defense upgrades: Cyprus president
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-04
Trump to target UN rights body and Palestinian relief agency
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-04
Trump to target UN rights body and Palestinian relief agency
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:54
US-Ukraine talks on mineral deal ongoing: AFP
World News
05:54
US-Ukraine talks on mineral deal ongoing: AFP
0
World News
05:50
42,000 people fled eastern DRC to Burundi in two weeks: UN
World News
05:50
42,000 people fled eastern DRC to Burundi in two weeks: UN
0
World News
05:31
Russia says took two more east Ukrainian villages
World News
05:31
Russia says took two more east Ukrainian villages
0
World News
05:12
Pope Francis, improving in hospital, alert and working: Vatican
World News
05:12
Pope Francis, improving in hospital, alert and working: Vatican
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Burial plans finalized: Hezbollah prepares grand funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Burial plans finalized: Hezbollah prepares grand funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
0
Lebanon News
04:34
Lebanon's President Aoun leads security meeting ahead of Hezbollah funeral processions
Lebanon News
04:34
Lebanon's President Aoun leads security meeting ahead of Hezbollah funeral processions
0
Variety and Tech
2025-01-05
Hollywood begins new year with Golden Globes glitz
Variety and Tech
2025-01-05
Hollywood begins new year with Golden Globes glitz
0
World News
2025-01-29
Plane crash in South Sudan kills 18, radio report says
World News
2025-01-29
Plane crash in South Sudan kills 18, radio report says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Burial plans finalized: Hezbollah prepares grand funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Burial plans finalized: Hezbollah prepares grand funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
2
Lebanon News
09:56
World Bank assessment estimates Lebanon’s damage and losses at $14 billion, with $12 billion in additional needs: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56
World Bank assessment estimates Lebanon’s damage and losses at $14 billion, with $12 billion in additional needs: Sources to LBCI
3
Lebanon News
10:01
Lebanese Defense Minister suspends gun carry permits from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25
Lebanon News
10:01
Lebanese Defense Minister suspends gun carry permits from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25
4
Lebanon News
00:21
Israel strikes transport routes on Syrian-Lebanese border, claims Hezbollah smuggling attempt
Lebanon News
00:21
Israel strikes transport routes on Syrian-Lebanese border, claims Hezbollah smuggling attempt
5
Lebanon News
00:44
Lebanon hit by icy weather, snowfall shuts down mountain roads
Lebanon News
00:44
Lebanon hit by icy weather, snowfall shuts down mountain roads
6
Lebanon News
09:51
World Bank delegation advises Lebanon to establish a reconstruction fund with transparency reforms: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51
World Bank delegation advises Lebanon to establish a reconstruction fund with transparency reforms: Sources to LBCI
7
Lebanon News
11:53
Judge Ghaza Aoun files charges against former and acting BDL governors
Lebanon News
11:53
Judge Ghaza Aoun files charges against former and acting BDL governors
8
Lebanon News
11:19
PM Salam orders independent audits for public institutions to enhance transparency
Lebanon News
11:19
PM Salam orders independent audits for public institutions to enhance transparency
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More